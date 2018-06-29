Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece

Ever since the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic has been released, the tumultuous life of the yesteryear actor has become the talk of the town. The trailer also gives an insight into Dutt's relationship with his parents and of course, the women he dated. In one of the scenes in the trailer, it is revealed that Dutt has slept with about 308 women in his life.



Sanju, featuring an ensemble cast of Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala