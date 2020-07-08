Moving Back 2 km, China's Exit from Hot Springs Sector Complete; Gogra Disengagement Up Next

New Delhi: China's People's Liberation Army on Wednesday moved back two kilometres in Patrolling Point 15 in Ladakh's Hot Springs sector as a part of efforts to reduce tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

The disengagement in Gogra is expected to be complete by Thursday. Sources said that even there, the PLA will move back 2 kilometres.

China had earlier pulled back entirely from Patrolling Point 14 and are said to be "well within their side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the valley", satellite pictures of their positioning show.

The development came after talks between China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, which Beijing termed as "positive".

Wang and Doval, who are the special representatives for boundary talks between China and India, held a telephonic conversation on Sunday evening.

The troops of India and China are locked in an eight-week standoff in several areas in eastern Ladakh including Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Spring. The Chinese military on Monday began withdrawing troops from the Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Spring.

India has made it clear to Beijing that the Chinese side took "pre-meditated and planned action" that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties.

"It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Wang during their phone conversation on June 17.