»
1-min read

Moving Over EVMs and VVPATs, Jhabua Poll Officers Gear Up for Sultry Polls Armed with Onions

Jhabua Returning Officer Prabal Sipaha said that the decision to send poll officers with sacks of onions was taken to shield the staff from sustaining a heat stroke.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 18, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
Moving Over EVMs and VVPATs, Jhabua Poll Officers Gear Up for Sultry Polls Armed with Onions
Poll officers sitting with a sack of onions in Jhabua.
Jhabua: As the Lok Sabha elections have reached the ultimate phase and the mercury hovers around 45 degrees, the poll officers in Jhabua-Ratlam constituency have devised multiple plans to arm poll officers for May 19 in Madhya Pradesh.

On Saturday, poll parties set off for 981 polling booths across Jhabua district for the final phase of polls on Sunday, armed with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), VVPATs and what is believed to be a protector from the sweltering heat – onions. Sacks full of them.

District Returning Officer Prabal Sipaha told News18 that the decision to send poll officers with sacks of onions was taken to shield the staff from sustaining a heat stroke.

Traditionally, onions are widely believed to be heat resistant which prevents people from suffering a heat stroke and other heat related issues in summer.

In Jhabua, the Malwa-Nimar region experiences sweltering summer with the temperature remaining 45 degrees and above in May.

The eight seats that will go to polls in Sunday in Madhya Pradesh are Dewas, Indore, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Khargone and Khandwa.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
