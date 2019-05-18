English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Moving Over EVMs and VVPATs, Jhabua Poll Officers Gear Up for Sultry Polls Armed with Onions
Jhabua Returning Officer Prabal Sipaha said that the decision to send poll officers with sacks of onions was taken to shield the staff from sustaining a heat stroke.
Poll officers sitting with a sack of onions in Jhabua.
Loading...
Jhabua: As the Lok Sabha elections have reached the ultimate phase and the mercury hovers around 45 degrees, the poll officers in Jhabua-Ratlam constituency have devised multiple plans to arm poll officers for May 19 in Madhya Pradesh.
On Saturday, poll parties set off for 981 polling booths across Jhabua district for the final phase of polls on Sunday, armed with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), VVPATs and what is believed to be a protector from the sweltering heat – onions. Sacks full of them.
District Returning Officer Prabal Sipaha told News18 that the decision to send poll officers with sacks of onions was taken to shield the staff from sustaining a heat stroke.
Traditionally, onions are widely believed to be heat resistant which prevents people from suffering a heat stroke and other heat related issues in summer.
In Jhabua, the Malwa-Nimar region experiences sweltering summer with the temperature remaining 45 degrees and above in May.
The eight seats that will go to polls in Sunday in Madhya Pradesh are Dewas, Indore, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Khargone and Khandwa.
On Saturday, poll parties set off for 981 polling booths across Jhabua district for the final phase of polls on Sunday, armed with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), VVPATs and what is believed to be a protector from the sweltering heat – onions. Sacks full of them.
District Returning Officer Prabal Sipaha told News18 that the decision to send poll officers with sacks of onions was taken to shield the staff from sustaining a heat stroke.
Traditionally, onions are widely believed to be heat resistant which prevents people from suffering a heat stroke and other heat related issues in summer.
In Jhabua, the Malwa-Nimar region experiences sweltering summer with the temperature remaining 45 degrees and above in May.
The eight seats that will go to polls in Sunday in Madhya Pradesh are Dewas, Indore, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Khargone and Khandwa.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- KTM RC 125 to Go on Sale This July: Reports
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Straight Out of a Fairy-Tale in Micheal Cinco Gown at Cannes 2019
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Teenage Mother Seeks Divorce to Live With Her PUBG Partner in Gujarat
- Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Cannes 2019, See Photos
- PUBG Mobile Season 7: All You Need to Know About RP EZ Mission License Feature
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results