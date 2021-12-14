Mowing Down Farmers in Lakhimpur Not Accident But ‘Well-Planned Conspiracy’, Says SIT on Minister's Accused Son

Almost three months after four farmers and a journalist were mowed down in Tikunia area of Lakhimpur, the investigation report by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has said it was not a freak accident but a well-planned conspiracy.

Describing it as a “well-planned conspiracy to murder”, the investigation team has increased many serious sections on all the accused, including main accused Ashish Mishra, son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni.

The sections which have been increased against the accused include 307 (murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34. Along with this, the investigation team has applied in court to seek the remand of the accused in the increased sections.

In the Tikunia incident, a case was registered against Ashish Mishra in the murder of four farmers and a journalist in which sections 302, 304A, 147, 148, 149, 279, 338 and 120B were involved. In these sections, the SIT had sent all the accused, including Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das and Sumit Jaiswal, to jail.

In the investigation which is underway now, the SIT has found that all the accused lodged in the jail have committed the offence of section 307, section 326 and section 34. The investigator applied in the court on Monday to seek the remand of the accused and the court has summoned the accused on Tuesday.

SIT Chief Investigating Officer Vidyaram Diwakar has made it clear that this is not a case of accidental death while driving negligently. “There is a case of conspiracy to crush the mob, murder and attempt to murder as per a well thought-out conspiracy.”

The incident had claimed eight lives when a jeep crushed the farmers who were returning from protest against the Union MoS. The videos which emerged suggested that vehicles had crushed the farmers from the back unprovoked. Also a journalist had died after being allegedly crushed under the wheels of the jeep. After this incident, three BJP workers were beaten to death by an angry crowd in retaliation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.