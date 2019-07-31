Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Woman from Mozambique Held at Delhi Airport With over 10 kg Heroin Worth Rs 45 Crore Hidden in Pipes

The initial testing confirmed that to be heroin an opioid and a highly addictive narcotic substance most commonly used as a recreational drug for its euphoric effects.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman from Mozambique Held at Delhi Airport With over 10 kg Heroin Worth Rs 45 Crore Hidden in Pipes
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A Mozambican woman has been arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly carrying more than 10 kilograms of heroin worth approximately Rs 45 crore concealed in pipes, a customs official said on Wednesday.

The foreigner, who arrived at the Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Tuesday, was intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit and Air Customs Preventive, according to the Office of the Commissioner of Customs, IGI Airport.

During a search of her baggage, two-wire/pipe rolls made of plastic were discovered, it said in a statement.

"After removing the rolled lengths of pipe, the axes of the wire/pipe rolls were found to be covered with layers of a powdery substance ingeniously concealed in thin black plastic sheets," it said.

A total of 10.69 kgs of the substance was seized and the initial testing confirmed that to be heroin an opioid and a highly addictive narcotic substance most commonly used as a recreational drug for its euphoric effects, it said.

The Mozambican national was arrested under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The estimated market value of the seized substance can range up to Rs 45 crore, depending on its purity, the statement said.

In August last year, Customs officials arrested three foreigners - one each of Kenyan, Bolivian and Brazilian nationality in two separate cases for attempting to smuggle cocaine ingested by them in the form of capsules.

A total of 2.352 kgs of cocaine worth approximately 13.50 crore was seized from their possession, the statement added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram