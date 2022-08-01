MP: 10 Patients Burnt Alive, 2 Injured As Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Hospital in Jabalpur

At least ten people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city on Monday. Two people injured in the incident have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the fire has been doused.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WATCH</a> | Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Jabalpur Hospital. Further details awaited <a href=”https://t.co/RdjjqARKIY”>pic.twitter.com/RdjjqARKIY</a></p>— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ANI_MP_CG_RJ/status/1554060335690428416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said, according to news agency PTI.

Prima facie, it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, he said, adding a rescue operation was on at the hospital.

Officials of the state government and police are present on the spot.

Chief Superintendent of Police Jabalpur Akhilesh Gaur said that all the people trapped inside the hospital have been rescued.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin who lost their lives in the fire tragedy.

(More details are awaited)

