MP 10th Result 2019: MPBSE to Release Madhya Pradesh HSSC Results on May 15 at mpbse.nic.in; Where to Check
The MP 10 th Result 2019 or the MP Board HSSC Result 2019 will be released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website mpbse.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
MP Board 10th Result 2019 | In Madhya Pradesh, the MP 10th Result 2019 or the MP Board HSSC result 2019 will announced on May 15 (Wednesday). The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release MP Class 10 Result 2019, MP Board 10th Result 2019 on its official website mpbse.nic.in. The MPBSE board will declare the MP 10th result 2019, Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2019 for Class 10 exam at 11 am. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or commonly called as MPBSE successfully conducted the MP HSE examination for class 10. The MP board class 10 examinations started from March 1 – March 27, 2019. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the MP Board 10th result 2019, MP 10th Result 2019 via press conference and then the Madhya Pradesh HSC result 2019 will be published on the website.
Students who are waiting for their MP Board Result 2019 are advised to keep a ta on these websites as well to check their Madhya Pradesh Board examination class 10 Result 2019:
indiaresults.com
examresults.net
mpresults.nic.in
Steps to Check MP 10th Result 2019
From the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, check your scores of class 10 while following the below steps-
Step 1. Visit official website mpresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the ‘MP 10th Result 2019’ MP Board Result 2019 tab
Step 3. Enter the required details such as date of birth, hall ticket number to check your MP Class 10 Result 2019, MP Board 10th Result 2019
Step 4. Click on submit button
Step 5. Your MP HSC Result 2019 and score will be shown on the screen for download.
Steps to Check MP 10th Result 2019 through SMS
In this pattern, students need to type a SMS - MPBSE10
ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.
Approximately, 11.5 lakh students appeared for class 10 exam which was held from March 1 to March 27.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
