English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP 12th Result 2019 Declared at mpbse.nic.in: 73.37 Percent Clear MPBSE HSE Exam in Madhya Pradesh
The MP 12th Result 2019 or the MP Board HSE Result 2019 released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website mpbse.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
MP 12th result 2019 | In Madhya Pradesh, the MP 12th Result 2019 or the MP Board HSE result 2019 declared today. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released MP Class 12 Result 2019, MP Board 12th Result 2019 on its official website mpbse.nic.in. The MPBSE board declared the MP 10th result 2019, Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2019 for Class 10 exam at 11 am. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or commonly called as MPBSE successfully conducted the MP HSE examination for class 10. Therefore, Madhya Pradesh Board students must be ready with their MPBSE admit cards to quickly find their MP class 10 result 2019 as soon as it is uploaded in the official website.
The MP 12th Result 2019, MP Board Result 2019 for Class 12 will be hosted on these websites as well examresults.net, indiaresults.com
MP Board HSE Class 12 Results:
Total Pass percentage: 72.37%
Toppers: Drashti Sanodiya from Humanities, Arya Jain from Science and Vivek Gupta from Commerce.
MP 12th Result 2019: Steps to check
Students are advised to follow these steps for downloading their 2019 MP 12th result
Step 1. Visit official website mpresults.nic.in
Step 2. On homepage fins a ‘MP 12th Result 2019’ tab and click it
Step 3. Enter the required details like roll number/date of birth
Step 4. Click on submit button
Step 5. On the screen the MP Board 12th result 2019 will be shown.
Step 6. Download and keep the printout for future reference
Steps to Check Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th Result 2019 through SMS
Type a SMS in this style - MPBSE12
ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. Once the message is send, shortly you will receive the 2019 MP 10th Result in your phone’s inbox.
The MP 12th Result 2019, MP Board Result 2019 for Class 12 will be hosted on these websites as well examresults.net, indiaresults.com
MP Board HSE Class 12 Results:
Total Pass percentage: 72.37%
Toppers: Drashti Sanodiya from Humanities, Arya Jain from Science and Vivek Gupta from Commerce.
MP 12th Result 2019: Steps to check
Students are advised to follow these steps for downloading their 2019 MP 12th result
Step 1. Visit official website mpresults.nic.in
Step 2. On homepage fins a ‘MP 12th Result 2019’ tab and click it
Step 3. Enter the required details like roll number/date of birth
Step 4. Click on submit button
Step 5. On the screen the MP Board 12th result 2019 will be shown.
Step 6. Download and keep the printout for future reference
Steps to Check Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th Result 2019 through SMS
Type a SMS in this style - MPBSE12
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- Dhoni's Unique Punishment to Tackle Latecomers in Training Revealed
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results