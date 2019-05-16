Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

MP 12th Result 2019 Declared at mpbse.nic.in: 73.37 Percent Clear MPBSE HSE Exam in Madhya Pradesh

The MP 12th Result 2019 or the MP Board HSE Result 2019 released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website mpbse.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 16, 2019, 7:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MP 12th Result 2019 Declared at mpbse.nic.in: 73.37 Percent Clear MPBSE HSE Exam in Madhya Pradesh
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
MP 12th result 2019 | In Madhya Pradesh, the MP 12th Result 2019 or the MP Board HSE result 2019 declared today. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released MP Class 12 Result 2019, MP Board 12th Result 2019 on its official website mpbse.nic.in. The MPBSE board declared the MP 10th result 2019, Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2019 for Class 10 exam at 11 am. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or commonly called as MPBSE successfully conducted the MP HSE examination for class 10. Therefore, Madhya Pradesh Board students must be ready with their MPBSE admit cards to quickly find their MP class 10 result 2019 as soon as it is uploaded in the official website.

The MP 12th Result 2019, MP Board Result 2019 for Class 12 will be hosted on these websites as well examresults.net, indiaresults.com




MP Board HSE Class 12 Results:

Total Pass percentage: 72.37%
Toppers: Drashti Sanodiya from Humanities, Arya Jain from Science and Vivek Gupta from Commerce.

MP 12th Result 2019: Steps to check

Students are advised to follow these steps for downloading their 2019 MP 12th result

Step 1. Visit official website mpresults.nic.in
Step 2. On homepage fins a ‘MP 12th Result 2019’ tab and click it
Step 3. Enter the required details like roll number/date of birth
Step 4. Click on submit button
Step 5. On the screen the MP Board 12th result 2019 will be shown.
Step 6. Download and keep the printout for future reference

Steps to Check Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th Result 2019 through SMS

Type a SMS in this style - MPBSE12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. Once the message is send, shortly you will receive the 2019 MP 10th Result in your phone’s inbox.

Related Stories

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram