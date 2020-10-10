MP: 2 Tiger Cubs Found Dead Near Cave In Bandhavgarh Reserve

Umaria (MP): Two tiger cubs were found dead near a cave in Tala area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, an official said. A patrolling party had found one of them unresponsive late Friday night and an overnight vigil was mounted, said the reserve’s field director Vincent Raheem.

Pug marks of a tigress were found in the vicinity which suggests the feline was around its offspring, he said, adding that the carcasses were disposed of as per wildlife rules.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor