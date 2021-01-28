MP: 24-Year-Old Woman Accuses Parents of Forcing her to Adopt Christianity

The Indore Police on Thursday booked 11 people including the parents of a 24-year-old girl who accused them of trying to force her to change her religion.

The police have booked the accused under the provisions of the newly formulated MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday night.

The woman Shalini Kaushal (24) had filed a complaint with the Bhawarkuan police against her parents Rakesh and Rani, saying that they had taken her to a church on the pretext of offering prayers, said Harinarayanchari Mishra, Inspector General of Police, Indore.

Once they reached there, she found out that the church – the Satprakashan Sanchar Kendra in Indrapuri, Indore – was hosting a programme by Christian missionaries.

“At the event, they kept saying God will help you. Some women beat me up when I tried to leave. They were forcing people to adopt Christianity. I am a Hindu by religion but my parents and others were forcing me to convert,” Kaushal said in her complaint.

Police are now verifying the involvement of the centre’s office-bearers in the event and whether it was a mass conversion programme.

Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, had created a ruckus during the programme alleging forceful conversion. They alleged that girls and women from rural areas, districts like Dhar, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Burhanpur and others were often brought to the centre and made to adopt Christianity.

SHO Santosh Dudhi said that many women have now come forward with similar claims.

Nine of the 11 accused were arrested from the event while two others, Rubin and Vipin are absconding, said the SHO.