1-MIN READ

MP: 3 Women Dead, One Injured As Car Overturns In Guna

Three women were killed and one sustained grievous injuries after their car overturned near Binaganj on the Agra-Mumbai Highway in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said. The injured woman was driving the car and has been hospitalised in Gwalior, said Inspector Rakesh Gupta of Chachauda police station.

Guna (MP): Three women were killed and one sustained grievous injuries after their car overturned near Binaganj on the Agra-Mumbai Highway in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said. The injured woman was driving the car and has been hospitalised in Gwalior, said Inspector Rakesh Gupta of Chachauda police station.

“One person died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Guna, and the third died while being rushed to Gwalior for specialised treatment. They hail from Delhi and were here on a pilgrimage and had visited Ujjain.The car was heading to Omkareshwar in Khandwa when the accident took place,” Gupta said.

He identified the deceased as Santosh Kumari (48), Gayatri Devi (42) and Poonam Bharti (40) and the injured as Bindu Sharma (40).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: October 10, 2020, 9:43 PM IST
