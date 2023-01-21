CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLive#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » MP: 4 Killed, 6 Injured in Wall Collapse in Shivpuri
1-MIN READ

MP: 4 Killed, 6 Injured in Wall Collapse in Shivpuri

PTI

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 21:14 IST

Shivpuri, India

The incident took place in Sheopura village along Jhansi Road in the evening, said Karera police station in charge Satish Chouhan (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The incident took place in Sheopura village along Jhansi Road in the evening, said Karera police station in charge Satish Chouhan (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Preliminary probe shows the godown stock was more than capacity, which may have led to the wall of the facility giving in, he added

Four persons were killed and six were injured after the wall of a godown collapsed on Saturday in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place in Sheopura village along Jhansi Road in the evening, said Karera police station in charge Satish Chouhan.

“Three women in the 30-35 age group, and a 32-year-old man died. The women worked in the godown, in which groundnut had been stored, while the man was a driver. Six persons have been hospitalised with injuries," he said.

Preliminary probe shows the godown stock was more than capacity, which may have led to the wall of the facility giving in, he added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. madhya pradesh
  2. Wall Collapse
first published:January 21, 2023, 21:14 IST
last updated:January 21, 2023, 21:14 IST
Read More