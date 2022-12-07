MP: 8-yr-old Stuck in 400-Ft Deep Borewell; Rescue Ops Underway, Child May Be Unconscious

An eight-year-old boy fell into a 400-feet deep borewell on Tuesday while he was playing at a field in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district. He continues to remain stuck in the well and rescue operations are currently underway.

The incident took place at 5pm at a village in Betul, when the boy, identified as Tanmay Diyawar, fell into a recently dug borewell, according to news agency PTI.

The child is stuck at the depth of around 60 feet in the borewell, and he “may be unconscious as he is not responding," an official said.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot and began the rescue operations around 2:30 Am on Wednesday. Police teams, Home Guard are also present for the operation.

Till now the officials have reached a depth of 40 feet, according to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jaiswal.

“It is taking more time than we expected because there are stones. We called a breaker machine at night to break the stones. JCB and poclain machines are also being used" Jaiswal said, ANI reported.

“Efforts are being made to take out the child. At 2:30 am in the night SDRF, Home guards, and Police teams reached the spot to rescue the child. It might take another two-three hours,” Jaiswal added.

Apart from the ongoing operations, a medical team is at the spot, and arrangements have been made to provide oxygen to the boy.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reacted to the incident saying that he is praying for the child and is in constant touch with the officials.

बैतूल के आठनेर ब्लॉक के मांडवी गांव में 8 साल के मासूम के बोरवेल में गिरने की घटना दुखद है।मैंने स्थानीय प्रशासन को जरूरी कदम उठाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। मैं प्रशासन के सतत संपर्क में हूं। रेस्क्यू टीम बच्चे को सुरक्षित बचाने हेतु प्रयासरत है। मासूम की कुशलता की प्रार्थना करता हूं।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 6, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan said, “The incident of an 8-year-old boy falling into a borewell in Mandvi village of Aathner block of Betul is sad. I have instructed the local administration to take necessary steps. I am in constant touch with the administration. The rescue team is trying to save the child safely. I pray for the well being of the innocent."

