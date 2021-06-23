MP Again Crosses 10 Lakh-Mark in Daily Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered

After recording around 17 lakh vaccine doses on Monday, Madhya Pradesh again surpassed the 10 lakh doses mark on Wednesday. However, the senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the MP government claiming that it fudging the vaccination data.

On Wednesday, the country administered around 60 lakh doses by 6 pm, around 20%, i.e. 10 lakh were administered in Madhya Pradesh while States like UP and Maharashtra were way behind in this.

By the time the story was filed, MP had clocked over 10.50 lakh vaccine doses, according to the CoWin portal. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also tweeted after 5 pm that the State has crossed the 10 lakh mark in a single day.

Starting on June 21, MP is carrying on with the mega vaccination drive which will run till June 30. On Wednesday, Indore which had administered 2.12 lakh doses on Monday again recorded over 1.55 lakh doses with Bhopal reaching around 55 lakh doses.

Jabalpur raced ahead with 58 lakh doses while Gwalior saw 20,000 locals getting vaccinated.

Tribal dominated Dindori district remained the laggard with only 4,919 doses were administered in the district in a single day.

The State has administered over 1.24 crore doses. MP’s Monday vaccination record was entered into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Congress, however, saw some foul play in the vaccination figures in Madhya Pradesh. Among others, former Union minister Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “June 20 693, June 21 16.93 lakh, June 22 -4842, whom we are trying to fool?.”

Former Finance minister P Chidambaram too took a dig at vaccination figures. “Hoarding on Sunday, vaccination on Monday and retreating with a fumble on Tuesday. Is this the secret behind the one-day vaccination world ‘record’.”

MPCC chief Kamal Nath was also one who targeted the mega vaccination drive tweeting, “A major anomaly seem in the mega vaccination drive in MP. One day 17 lakh doses are administered while on other days, a few hundred vaccines are offered. The MP government should clarify the situation.”

BJP State Secretary Rajneesh Agrawal slammed the Congress party accusing it of dirty politics. The figures referred to by the Congress party are uploaded on the public portal and can’t be fudged, he added saying the Opposition’s mentality is sullied.

State vaccination officer Dr Santosh Shukla said that the Centre has altered the system to offer vaccines doses. Now States don’t forward a demand, on contrary, the Centre provides vaccines based on the vaccines administered by the State on any particular day for the next day’s drive.

The Centre from June 21 onwards had started offering vaccines to States directly which till now was being purchased by States. For bolstering vaccination, the BJP-ruled States had observed a mega vaccination on June 21 and are continuing to push the drive in subsequent days.

