MP Aims at Vaccinating 90% Population with Second Dose by December

As experts fear the arrival of the Covid-19 third wave in October, Madhya Pradesh aims at vaccinating around 90% eligible population with the second dose by December and around 40% remaining people with the first dose by next month.

“We aim at vaccinating the eligible population of the State with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of September while we plan to complete the second dose to all the eligible persons by the end of December this year,” said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a function to mark the Mahabhiyan of vaccination which runs on Aug 25 and 26 with an aim of offering jabs to around 30 lakh persons.

The CM, however, accepted that rate of taking the second dose had slowed down sizably that is why the State government has decided to push vaccination yet again. He reminded locals that Covid-19 was far from over so people must not lower the guard at any cost. He also administered an oath to citizens for getting vaccinated.

The CM called on religious heads, political figures, social workers, NGOs and distinguished citizens to collectively push the vaccination drive.

Chouhan and his ministers visited different centres and greeted the people and health workers engaged in the drive. “We witnessed five fresh cases of infection in MP on Wednesday and the number of active cases has dwindled to less than 100 with minimal positivity rate which proves that we are moving towards the termination of Covid-19 virus,” said Home Minister Narottam Mishra who also visited a centre in the city.

During his visit to New Delhi on Monday, the Chief Minister had urged additional doses for the State for the mega drive and 11 lakh additional doses have been allocated to the State.

Prolonged queues of the vaccine seekers were visible at rural and urban centres on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also has announced that primary schools also will be opened once the threat of the Covid-19 wave is averted.

Close to 12 lakh doses were administered on Wednesday

In an overwhelming gesture, the State administered 11.93 lakh doses of the vaccine on Wednesday by the time the story was filed. A total of 10,094 centres are engaged in vaccination including 10,055 owned by the government and 39 private ones.

Out of 5.59 crore eligible population in the State, over 3.41 crore have got the first dose and 68.35 lakh with the second dose by Wednesday. First doses administered already account for around 60% and second doses account for around 11% of the total target of the vaccination. With this data, the MP government plans to inoculate around 90% eligible population in a little over four months and around 40% population with the remaining first doses in the next five weeks.

Vaccination dismal on normal days

As was the case earlier, the vaccination remains a low key affair on non-vaccination drive days. On Tuesday, the State had only seen 87,68 doses being administered in a single day. On Wednesday, Bhopal administered 40,371 doses while Indore raced ahead with over 76,000 doses. Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are being administered in MP.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here