MP and Kerala Relax Lockdowns, Rajasthan Imposes Weekend Curfew. Check What's Open and Where

While the Kerala and Madhya Pradesh governments issued some relaxations in the Covid lockdown of their states, the

Rajasthan government imposed a weekend curfew.

Here are all details about the new orders:

Rajasthan

• Starting from Saturday 5 pm to Monday 5 am, the state will observe a curfew between 5 pm and 5 am every day.

• All government and private offices with more than 10 employees can function with 50% staff capacity following COVID protocol.

• Restaurants are permitted to function with 50% sitting capacity.

Kerala

• Lockdown relaxations will be issued in the state from June 17 based on the average weekly test positivity rate (TPR).

• Local bodies with TPR of less than 8% will have limited restrictions.

• Partial lockdown in places with 8-20% TPR.

• Full lockdown for 20-30% TPR areas.

• A triple lockdown will be initiated in areas with TPR above 30%.

As of June 14, there are 147 local bodies with a TPR less than 8%, 716 between 8-20%, 146 in the 20-30% and 25 with a TPR above 30%.

The average weekly TPR will be reviewed every Wednesday by the district administration and the changes in the lockdown status for the local bodies will be communicated by them.

• Activities in industrial and agricultural sectors will be allowed in all local bodies.

• Transportation will be provided to workers in these areas.

• Shops selling essential goods will be open every day from 7 am to 7 pm.

• Akshaya Kendras will be open from Monday to Friday.

• Central , State Government Offices, Public Sector Undertakings, Government Companies, Commissions, Corporations and Autonomous Institutions will be allowed to operate with 25% staff on a rotation basis from June 17.

• Government Secretariat would function with up to 50% of the staff on a rotation basis.

• Banks will continue to operate only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

• Participation in weddings and funeral services will continue to be limited to 20.

• No social gatherings or public events are allowed.

• Only home delivery and takeaway will be allowed from restaurants, no dine-in.

• Tourism, recreation, and crowded indoor activities including malls are not allowed.

• Bevco outlets and bars can open from 9 am to 7 pm and slots should be booked through the app.

• All shops (with up to 50% staff) will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 7 pm, in areas with a TPR of up to 8%.

• Private companies will be allowed to operate with 50% employees from June 17.

• In local bodies where the TPR is 8-20%, only essential shops will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 7 pm.

• Other shops will be open only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

• Private companies with 50% staff can operate on these days.

• Where TPR is above 20%, other shops will open only on Fridays.

Madhya Pradesh

• All social, political, sports, entertainment, religious gatherings will be prohibited.

• Schools, colleges and educatioal centres will remain shut.

• All religious places will not be allowed to admit more than 6 people at a time.

• All government offices, autonomous bodies will open at 100 per cent capacity and 100 per cent staff.

• All shops and commercial establishments will be allowed to reopen from 9 am to 8 pm.

• Cinema houses, threaters and swimming pools will remain shut.

