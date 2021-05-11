MP Announces Reward for Info on Covid Positive Patients as Virus Grips Rural Pockets

After cities and towns, the Covid-19 virus has now sneaked into rural areas but making locals understand the gravity of the situation is proving tedious for the administration and those isolated are roaming around freely risking the lives of others.

Fed up of violations, tehsildar of Bhitarwar in Gwalior has announced that those offering information about covid19 positives roaming around in villages will get a reward of Rs 500.

To add, Gwalior rural pockets including Mohna, Panihar, Chinar, Panihar, Ghatigaon, Inma, and others are reporting increasing infections, of late.

In the last 24 hours, Gwalior has reported 854 fresh cases of infections.

To prevent further spread Bhitarwar tehsildar Shyamu Shrivastava has announced Rs 500 reward for anyone informing the administration about isolated people roaming around freely. The local civic body will offer the cash reward and informers; names won’t be revealed.

Intma village had turned into a hotspot after nine who attended a marriage tested positive last week. But these refused to remain in isolation and later another series of tests showed 75 had contracted infection including 15 government staffers deployed in the village.

Meanwhile, there are large numbers of the village as well which are imposing self-discipline by restricting entry and exit of the village.

Dhabli a village of 7,000 people, around 15 kilometers from the district headquarters Indore, and the move to barricade it from outsiders started after it reported two to three COVID-19 deaths.

State minister Tulsiram Silawat and Indore collector Manish Singh, who were on a COVID-19 review tour, stood at a barrier point to talk out of respect for the villagers" decision to not allow outsiders, they said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

“After the death of two to three persons here from COVID-19, we set up barriers to stop the entry of outsiders. The youth take turns to man the barrier, as it protects us from COVID-19," Dhabli sarpanch Mahesh Parihar told PTI.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the hamlet.

Kumbh pilgrims spark virus in Bhopal district

Scores of villages in Bhopal district have reported about the growing covid-19 infections in the last few weeks and locals claim that the situation worsened after several locals returned from the Kumbh Mela and reported cough, fever, and breathing issues. Government data claims that 2539 showed suspicious symptoms in the last three weeks in five villages and 87 tested positive. Several reports in local media claimed that patients in these villages ignored the symptoms or approached quacks or locals ‘blessed with divine powers’ for the cure. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed concern over the virus spread in rural areas. The administration still doesn’t have concrete figures.

(Inputs PTI and Sushil Kaushik Gwalior)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here