MP Assembly Adjourned Sine Die As Congress MLAs Protest Over OBC Quota, Inflation

The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die on issues such as 27% quota to OBCs and inflation in Bhopal on Tuesday. The question hour was disrupted as Congress MLAs took to the well of the House over the prices of petrol and diesel, forcing speaker Girish Gautam to adjourn the proceedings till noon.

As the House met again, the Congress MLAs wore aprons in support of the OBC quota, taking to the well of the House, the opposition MLAs engaged in sloganeering and did not let the House take the normal business.

As the protesting MLAs charged the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of being anti-OBC, the chief minister and members of the Treasury benches retaliated, accusing the Congress of engaging in drama. “The Kamal Nath government deliberately for the matter of OBC reservation stayed in the court and now you are engaging in drama,” said Chouhan.

As the opposition MLAs did not heed to speaker’s instructions of retreating to their seats, the speaker went ahead by listing the items scheduled for the day’s agenda. First supplementary budget and six legislations were approved with a voice vote without any discussion.

Soon after, home minister Narottam Mishra proposed that the Assembly be adjourned sine die as the business for the session has been disposed of.

“They (BJP) are playing with the democracy by curtailing the session so early,” Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath said. “We had proposed adjournment and call attention motions but they (BJP) did not want any discussion on anything.” He reiterated that the government wasn’t keeping its stand in the court on OBC issue with vigour.

They had no plans to tackle flood, the Covid-19 compensation has not been received by the victims yet, he said.

The Jabalpur bench of High Court refused to vacate the stay on 27% OBC quota. The final hearing shall take place on September 1.

Meanwhile, Congress Sheopur MLA Babulal Jandel, who was upset with no discussion being conducted on flood relief, removed his kurta after the adjournment outside the House. “I had proposed a discussion on recent flood under rule 139… My Sheopur natives are in bad shape and they haven’t been extended any help,” said an agitated Jandel.

