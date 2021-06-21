MP at 15 Lakh Tops List, Delhi at 76K : How States Fared on Day One of Centre's Free Vaccine Drive

India on Monday administered more than 80 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, as the revised Covid-19 vaccination guidelines came into effect. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country’s cumulative coronavirus vaccination coverage has reached 28.33 crore since its beginning on January 16 this year. Among all 37 states and union territories, BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has topped the list by vaccinating 15,42,632 people in a single day. While, the worst performer in this respect turned out to be Lakshadweep where only 289 people received the jab.

The second best performing state was Karnataka where 10,67,734 people got vaccinated. The third position was bagged by Uttar Pradesh where 6,74,546 people got inoculated in a day.

The worst performing states/union territories, other than Lakshadweep, are Andaman and Nicobar (783) and Ladakh (1,288).

Maharashtra, which was worst affected by the Covid-19 infection, vaccinated 37,8,945 people today. While, national capital Delhi administered jabs to 76,216 people.

“Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight Covid-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"Today's record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2021

The previous single-day record was of over 48 lakh on April 1. In June so far, India saw an average vaccination of around 31 lakh per day.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had said that the Centre is beginning the ‘Free Vaccination For All campaign’ for every Indian from today.

“The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India’s vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country. All of us should pledge to get ourselves vaccinated. Together we will defeat Covid-19," he had said.

As per the revised guidelines, Covid-19 vaccine doses provided free of cost by the central government will be given to states and union territories based on criteria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination, and all above the age of 18 will be eligible for the free jabs.

(with inputs from reporter Runjhun Sharma)

