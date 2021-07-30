MP Authorities on Alert as Indore Reports 7 Daily Cases Twice in Last 10 days

Indore: In Madhya Pradesh, which was ravaged by the second wave of Covid-19 in April and May, the daily cases are currently in check across most districts. In Indore, however, seven cases were reported on Thursday, leading the medical experts to raise an alarm.

This was the second such instance in which the commercial capital of MP reported seven cases in a single day. On July 21, too, the city had reported seven fresh cases.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged the issue on Thursday and asked the authorities to switch to alert mode.

The administration swung into action and put barricades in front of houses of three of the patients and sent them to Covid Care Centres. It was after a couple of months that anyone was sent to these care facilities in the city.

The administration also pressed into service the health teams for contact tracing for the patients found in last four days in the city.

The health officials have now been left with some ground work to ascertain how the locals are getting infected as none of the patients have any travel history or have none got in touch with any certified infected person, said a senior health officer.

A 61-year-old physician was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital after testing positive on last Wednesday. He had complained of cough and fever and got infected with the virus despite having been vaccinated with both the doses and his antibodies score being 1,300.

District collector Manish Singh said only one patient found on Wednesday had to be hospitalised. Others were kept under observation. Contact tracing is on to assess spread of infection through these patients in the city, he added.

On Friday, the city reported three new cases.

In all, the state reported a total of 11 cases in the last 24 hours, including two each in Bhopal and Sagar and one each in Balaghat, Jabalpur, Raisen and Gwalior. The positivity rate still hovers around 0.01% in the state.

However, not lowering the guard the health teams carried out 71,075 tests across the state on Thursday.

Vaccination in MP

Over 2.59 crore people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine in Madhya Pradesh, while a little over 50 lakh have received second doses till now, according to CoWin portal. A total of 560 centres, including 17 private ones, are currently offering inoculation in the state. Only 2,730 were inoculated in the state by the time the story was filed on Friday.

As the vaccine usage has improved, several MP districts are facing crunch of sufficient numbers of doses required for the eager locals. Director NHM (Vaccination) Dr Santosh Shukla on Thursday said that over 1.03 crore persons were inoculated in the state in the month of July.

