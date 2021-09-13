MP-based NGO Apologises After Flak for Tableau With Lord Ganesha Holding Sanitary Pads

Having drawn sizable flak for the depiction of Lord Ganesha in a theme that has courted controversy, the volunteer organisation concerned has apologised for the same.

“We have utmost respect for Hindu religion and its beliefs. Our campaign wasn’t aimed at hurting anyone’s feelings or sentiments. On behalf of our organisation, we tender unconditional apology for inadvertently hurting sentiments of the public in general. Our volunteers have removed the objectionable items from the tableau,” said the NGO Aniwarya in a statement on Monday.

The organisation also shared the fresh pictures of the religious display. The organisation which engages in menstrual hygiene and distribution of sanitary pads across the country has depicted the lord in the form of a responsible husband promoting menstrual hygiene by holding sanitary pads in both the hands.

In accordance with the theme, Goddess Riddhi and Siddhi also take their places on the sides of the Lord Ganesha in the small tableau.

As the news report had gone viral, large numbers of netizens objected to the said theme calling it disrespectful to the Hindu deities.

