MP-based NGO Makes Ganesha Idol Holding Sanitary Napkins to Spread Awareness on Menstrual Hygiene

Every year, on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, people across the country make idols of Lord Ganesha with unique themes to spread awareness on any important social issue. Similarly, this year an NGO in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow town has made an idol of Lord Ganesha holding sanitary napkins in his hands to spread awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene.

The NGO named ‘Aniwarya’, which works to spread awareness on menstrual hygiene and distributes sanitary pads across the country has tried to depict Lord Ganesha in the form of a responsible husband promoting menstrual hygiene by holding sanitary napkins in both hands. The organisation has installed the idol in its office in Mhow.

In accordance with the theme, Goddesses Riddhi and Siddhi have also been placed on both sides of Lord Ganesha’s idol.

“After movie Bahubali hit theatres, the Lord had appeared in Bahubali avtaar (image) on Ganesha festival, so I thought why can’t he take this message forward on menstrual hygiene," said Ankit Bagdi, a young author who founded NGO ‘Aniwarya’. He has distributed around 20 lakh pads since April 2020 using his personal savings.

“We are celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, so I thought why not devote the festival theme on women’s freedom to menstrual hassles," he said, adding that response to the theme on social media has been encouraging so far.

