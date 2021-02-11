MP-based Woman Farmer Writes to President, Seeks Loan to Rent Chopper to Reach Farm Land

A Madhya Pradesh-based woman farmer has made an unusual demand from President Ram Nath Kovind and sought a loan to rent out a chopper and license to fly it, not for leisure purpose but to reach her own farm land in Mandsaur district.

The woman, who has been identified as Basanti Bai Lohar, is a native of Agar village in Shamgarh tehsil and has claimed that some musclemen from the village have blocked all the routes which goes to her farm land.

"I have a small piece of land of around two bigha in the village and the produce helps me earn a living for the family. But recently, village muscleman Parmanand Patidar and his son Lavkush, have blocked the access route leading to the farm," the woman, who has a family of seven, said in the letter to the President.

Speaking to News18 on the same, she said, "I visited government offices on several occasions but got no help. I am facing problems in feeding my family. I have written to the President of India to make available a helicopter so that I could reach my farm land and cultivate it."

On being asked about the matter, Collector Manoj Pushp told News18 that he has informed the concerned officials to look into the matter and resolve it soon.

(Inputs from Narendra Dhanotiya)