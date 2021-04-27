Kin of 2 Covid Patients Allege Death Due to Oxygen Outage, Hospital Denies Charge

Oxygen supply disruption is giving sleepless nights to authorities in Madhya Pradesh after three Covid-19 patients died at Morena district hospital on Monday while two other Covid-19 suspects died of the same reason at Katni.

As per sources, oxygen supply was disrupted at covid ward inside district hospital Morena at around 11 is on Monday. Initially, the staffers posted there were unaware of the outage but when the families of the patients who died learned about the casualties, the duty doctors and other staffers fled the facility.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr. AK Gupta claimed that patients were low on oxygen and none died of an oxygen supply outage.

In a similar incident, two Covid-19 suspects kept at district hospital Katni died after the facility reportedly ran out of oxygen stocks. The supplies resumed after refilled cylinders reached the hospital.

Meanwhile, as part of the efforts to revamp oxygen supplies, authorities completed a trial run of a second oxygen plant at Bina Oman Refinery. The first plant had a successful trial run on April 20. The facility will provide 90 metric tonnes of oxygen to a nearby 1,000-bed hospital.

In order to reduce the timing of ferrying oxygen tankers to Bokaro (Jharkhand) and Jamnagar (Gujarat) for refilling, IAF aircraft will keep transporting empty tankers to these cities from Madhya Pradesh daily from April 26 to May 1, senior P Narahari who is the in-charge of oxygen transportation said.

The plan will supply oxygen tankers to the worst-hit cities Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior even as the state required around 300 tankers daily amid a massive outbreak.

Besides, four tankers with 22 metric tonnes of oxygen belonging to MP State Animal Husbandry and Poultry Development Corporation have been roped in to boost oxygen supplies and these have been sent to Angul-based refinery in Odisha for refilling.

Oxygen express carrying six takers has left for MP and these containers will reach the state in the next 24 hours, Railways minister Piyush Goal said in a tweet.

MP first state to order vaccines for 18+

Madhya Pradesh has placed an order of Rs 180 cr for buying 45 lakh vaccine doses from Sirum institute of India. With a budget of Rs 2710 cr, the state plans to inoculate 3.40 cr population in the state. Claiming that MP has become the first state to have ordered the vaccine, the Health department said that the doses shall reach the state before May 1. We have already vaccinated 19.18 lakh health workers, frontline workers and above 45-years age citizens, Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang said.

