Biker In Odisha Fined Whopping Rs 1,13,000 For Violating Motor Vehicle Act

A man was punished with an incredibly huge fine of Rs 1,13,000 by the RTO in Odisha's Rayagada district, for allegedly violating the various rules of the new Motor Vehicle Act.

The penalty is believed to be the largest amount that has been levied on a two-wheeler vehicle under the amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019 in Odisha.

The offender Prakash Banjara hails from the Amarpura village in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. He was selling water storage drums on a bike when the traffic police caught him during a drive to check documents of motor vehicles near DIB Chhak in Rayagada town today. The Transport Department officials along with Police personnel examined his documents.

As per the challan issued, Prakash was riding his bike without a helmet and his vehicle did not have any registration number.

He had purchased the bike from Madhya Pradesh, and moved to Rayagada for selling water drums, without completing the registration process for the bike.

He was fined Rs 1,13,000 for driving without a registration number, insurance document, and driving license, and also not wearing a helmet. The fine was issued as Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet, Rs 2,000 for not having insurance, Rs 5,000 for using a vehicle without registration and Rs 5,000 for not possessing a valid driving license. A huge fine of Rs. 1 lakh was forced over the sale of the vehicle by the dealer for violating CH-VII 182-A1.