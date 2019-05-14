English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: MPBSE to Announce Class 10 HSSC, Class 12 HSE Results at mpbse.nic.in
The MP Board 12th Result 2019, MP Board 10th Result 2019 will be released by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on its official website mpbse.nic.in.
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce MP Board 10th Result 2019, MP Board 12th Result 2019 or the Madhya Pradesh Board results for class 10 and class 12 tomorrow at 11 am. The MP Board 12th Result and MP Board 10th Result will be released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on its official website mpbse.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number and registration number handy to have a hassle-free experience while checking the MPBSE 10th Result 2019, MPBSE 12th Result 2019.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the board examination for class 10 and class 12 this year. The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 examination were held from March 1-27. The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 examination started on March 2 and the last examination was on April 2. Students who are awaiting their MP Board Result 2019, MP Board 10th Result 2019, MP Board 12th Result 2019 can check their MPBSE Class 10 Result 2019, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2019 on these websites as examresults.net, mpresults.nic.in and indiaresults.com
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: How to Check
Please follow the below-mentioned steps carefully to check your MP 10th Result 2019, MP 12th Result 2019
Step 1. Visit official website mpresults.nic.in
Step 2. Look for ‘MP Board 12th Result 2019’ ‘MP 10th Result 2019’ tab and click it
Step 3. Enter the required details like roll number/date of birth/hall ticket number
Step 4. Click on submit button for MPBSE 10th result 2019, MPBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 5. On the screen the MP Board Class 12th result 2019, MP Board Class 10th result 2019, will be shown.
Step 6. Download and keep the printout for future reference
Steps to Check Madhya Pradesh Board 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12 via SMS
Get MP Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2019 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 10 Result 2019 result:
SMS - MPBSE10
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2019:
SMS - MP12
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
