MP Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Results Today at 12 Noon at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Result 2020 Date and Time | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board 10th result 2020 on July 4 (today) at 12 noon, the Board officials had confirmed yesterday. Over 11 lakh students who had appeared for the MP Board Class 10 exams will be able to check their result 2020 online, via SMS and mobile apps as well.
In tandem with the CBSE announcement of scrapping of remaining exams, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, too, had stated that the state board has cancelled the pending exams due to COVID-19 crisis. Students, however, will get the remark ‘pass’ against the subject for which the exam has not been conducted.
MP Board 10th Result 2020 | Follow the steps mentioned below to check the scores of MPBSE 10th Result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in
Step 2: Enter all the details and log in
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will find the subject-wise results
Step 4: Download the result and take a print-out for a future reference
MP Board 10th Result 2020: List of Websites | The online mode of checking the results is most common among students. The MP Board 10th Results can be checked online on various websites. Here’s a list of websites to check MP Board 10th Results: mpbseresults.nic.in, mbpse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, fastresults.in, results.nic.in, examresults.net and News18.com.
MP Board Result 2020: Mobile Apps | Students this year can check their MP Board 10th result 2020 on multiple mobile apps apart from the online and SMS mode. The Apps that include MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults app, are available on Google Play Store or MP Mobile App on Window App store.
Anil Suhchari, the Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), had said that the MP Board class 10 results will be announced on July 4 (today) at 12 noon on board's official websites at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
About MPBSE Board | The MP Board of School Education was founded in 1965 under the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Act, 1965. It is responsible for making key decisions related to education system in the state. The board constructs syllabus for Class 9th and Class 10th of Madhya Pradesh and conducts three sets of board examinations which includes Class 8th, Class 10th and Class 12th. Candidates residing in parts of MP receive their examination results certificate after successfully appearing for exams set up by the board.
Last year, the results for both class 10 and class 12 MPBSE were declared on May 15 at 11am. In 2019, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 61.32, and for class 12 it was 72.37.
How to check MP Board 10th Result 2020 after it is declared:
1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in
2. Once the homepage opens, click on the link that reads, “ MP Board 10th result 2020”
3. Enter your credentials and login
4. Your MP Board 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen
5. Download the MP Board class 10 results and take its print out for future references.
Meanwhile, more than eight lakh students appeared for class 12 Madhya Pradesh Board Exams this year. These exams were held on June 15.
The MP Board 10th result 2020 can be checked via SMS by following the following procedure:
To check MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020:
SMS - MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
