MP Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Results Today at 12 Noon at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE 10th result 2020 LIVE Updates: Over 11.5 lakh students under the Madhya Pradesh Board Secondary Education are set to receive their results for class 10 examination as the MP Board will announce the scores on July 4 (today) at 12 noon, said Anil Suhchari, the Secretary of the MPBSE. The MP Board 10th results can be checked online at mpbseresults.nic.in mbpse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in . The merit list will also be released online today. Apart from the online mode, the 10th result 2020 can also be checked on multiple mobile apps such as MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults app. All of these apps are available on Google Play Store or MP Mobile App on Window App store. After the announcement of the result 2020 of MP Board class 10 students, this year's pass percentage and topper list will be revealed. Students are advised to be ready with their MPBSE admit cards and thoroughly follow the procedure to check their results.In tandem with the CBSE announcement of scrapping of remaining exams, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, too, had stated that the state board has cancelled the pending exams due to COVID-19 crisis. Students, however, will get the remark ‘pass’ against the subject for which the exam has not been conducted.