MP Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Results Today at mpbse.nic.in

Jul 27, 2020 11:39 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: How to Check Online | MPBSE 12th students can check their MP 12th Results through online mode. Here's how to check scores on official websites:

Step 1. Visit the any websites such as mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on 'MP Board 12th Result 2020' link

Step 3. Enter the credentials using your admit card and login

Step 4. The MP Board 12th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

Step 5. Download the MP Board class 12 results and take its print out for future references