MP Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Results Today at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: In Madhya Pradesh today, over eight lakh students are set to receive their MP Board 12th result 2020 . The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced on Saturday that the MP Board class 12 results will be released on July 27 (Monday) at 3pm. Therefore, the intermediate students who had appeared for their MP Board 12th exams this year in over 3,682 centres across the state, can check their scores at MPBSE Board websites such as mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in . Candidates can also access their scores via the SMS services. In order to check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce results, one has to type MP12 (space) ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. A message, which will contain MP Board class 12 scores, will be received on the same number from where the SMS was sent in a few minutes.Once the class 12 results are officially announced, students who had taken the MPBSE 12th examination will be able to check their MP Board 12th results online at News18 Portal. Students are advised to pre-register on News18 portal so that they receive an SMS alert as soon as the MP Board 12th results are released. The SMS notification will have a direct link to check the MPBSE Class 12th results.