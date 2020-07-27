INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

MP Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Results Today at mpbse.nic.in

News18.com | July 27, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: In Madhya Pradesh today, over eight lakh students are set to receive their MP Board 12th result 2020 . The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced on Saturday that the MP Board class 12 results will be released on July 27 (Monday) at 3pm. Therefore, the intermediate students who had appeared for their MP Board 12th exams this year in over 3,682 centres across the state, can check their scores at MPBSE Board websites such as mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Candidates can also access their scores via the SMS services. In order to check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce results, one has to type MP12 (space) ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. A message, which will contain MP Board class 12 scores, will be received on the same number from where the SMS was sent in a few minutes.

Once the class 12 results are officially announced, students who had taken the MPBSE 12th examination will be able to check their MP Board 12th results online at News18 Portal. Students are advised to pre-register on News18 portal so that they receive an SMS alert as soon as the MP Board 12th results are released. The SMS notification will have a direct link to check the MPBSE Class 12th results.
Read More
Jul 27, 2020 12:17 pm (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Keep Admit Card Handy | Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy at the time of checking MPBSE 12th Results 2020. Admit cards are required at the time of log in for credentials mentioned on it.

Jul 27, 2020 12:11 pm (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Over 8L Students Appeared for Exam | Over eight lakh students had appeared for their MP Board 12th exams this year in over 3,682 centres across the state. The MPBSE Board will announce the MP 12th Results 2020 today at 3pm on its official websites. 

Jul 27, 2020 12:04 pm (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020 at mpbse.nic.in: How to Check Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 12 Results via SMS

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Once announced, the MPBSE 12th Results for all three stream - Arts, Science and Commerce - can be accessed through the board’s official website mpbse.nic.in,…

Jul 27, 2020 12:01 pm (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Last Year's Performance | In the year 2019, over seven lakh students had sat for the MP Board 12th exam. Overall pass percentag was recorded at 76.31.

Jul 27, 2020 11:58 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Exams Affected Due to Covid-19 | Initially, the MPBSE 12th examinations were scheduled to be held in the month of March but were postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Later, the pending exams were conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board keeping safety protocols in mind. These rescheduled papers were concluded on June 15.

Jul 27, 2020 11:53 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Date: Madhya Pradesh Board to Declare MPBSE Class 12 Results Today at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 12th Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board will declare the MP Board 12th Result 2020 tomorrow. Once declared, the much-awaited results would be made available at board's official websites…

Jul 27, 2020 11:47 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Exams Affected Due to Covid-19 | Initially, the MPBSE 12th examinations were scheduled to be held in the month of March but were postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Later, the pending exams were conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board keeping safety protocols in mind. These rescheduled papers were concluded on June 15.

Jul 27, 2020 11:44 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020 to be Released Today | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce MP 12th Result 2020 today at 3pm. This year over eight lakh students are waiting for their MP 12th Result 2020.

Jul 27, 2020 11:39 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: How to Check Online | MPBSE 12th students can check their MP 12th Results through online mode. Here's how to check scores on official websites:

Step 1. Visit the any websites such as mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on 'MP Board 12th Result 2020' link 
Step 3. Enter the credentials using your admit card and login
Step 4. The MP Board 12th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen
Step 5. Download the MP Board class 12 results and take its print out for future references

Jul 27, 2020 11:36 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: MP Education Minister to Announce Results | Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the MP 12th Results 2020 for all three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce - in a press conference at 3 pm today.

Jul 27, 2020 11:29 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Where to Check | Once declared, students who are anxiously waiting for their MP 12th Result 2020 will be able to check it on MPBSE Board's websites such as mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Jul 27, 2020 11:22 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Students Appeared for Exams | Over eight lakh students had appeared for their MP Board 12th exams this year in over 3,682 centres across the state. The MPBSE Board will announce the MP 12th Results 2020 today at 3pm on its official websites.

Jul 27, 2020 11:14 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Check Results via SMS | There is nothing to worry about if a student is facing internet connectivity issues today as the MP 12th Result 2020 can also be checked through SMS service. 

SMS - MP12 (space) ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Jul 27, 2020 11:10 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Meritorious Students to Get Laptops | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan yesterday announced that the state government has resumed the laptop scheme for meritorious students. The Chief Minister tweeted that both the regular and self-taught students who excel in MP 12th Board Exam will get Rs 25,000 to buy laptops.

Jul 27, 2020 11:05 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Last Year's Performance | In the year 2019, over seven lakh students had sat for the MP Board 12th exam. Overall pass percentage was recorded at 76.31.

Jul 27, 2020 10:58 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: MP Education Minister to Announce Results | Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the MP 12th Results 2020 for all three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce - in a press conference at 3 pm today.

Jul 27, 2020 10:53 am (IST)

MP Board 10th Result 2020 Declared | The MPBSE board has already announced MP 10th Results 2020 on July 4. This year, overall 62.84 per cent of students have successfully passed the exam.

Jul 27, 2020 10:44 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: When and Where to Check Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Results at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Class 12 results on Monday. Once the Madhya Pardesh Board declares the MP…

Jul 27, 2020 10:40 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Check Results via SMS | There is nothing to worry about if a student is facing internet connectivity issues today as the MP 12th Result 2020 can also be checked through SMS service. Here's how to check one declared - 

SMS - MP12 (space) ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Jul 27, 2020 10:34 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Exams Affected Due to Covid-19 | Initially, the MPBSE 12th examinations were scheduled to be held in the month of March but were postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Later, the pending exams were conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board keeping safety protocols in mind. These rescheduled papers were concluded on June 15.

Jul 27, 2020 10:31 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Students Appeared for Exams | Over eight lakh students had appeared for their MP Board 12th exams this year in over 3,682 centres across the state. The MPBSE Board will announce the MP 12th Results 2020 today at 3pm on its official websites.

Jul 27, 2020 10:27 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: How to Check Online | MPBSE 12th students can check their MP 12th Results through online mode. Here's how to check scores on official websites:

Step 1. Visit the any websites such as mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on 'MP Board 12th Result 2020' link 
Step 3. Enter the credentials using your admit card and login
Step 4. The MP Board 12th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen
Step 5. Download the MP Board class 12 results and take its print out for future references

Jul 27, 2020 10:23 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Where to Check Scores | Once declared, students who are anxiously waiting for their MP 12th Result 2020 will be able to check it on MPBSE Board's websites such as mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Jul 27, 2020 10:20 am (IST)

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Date and Time | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce MP 12th Result 2020 today at 3pm. This year over eight lakh students are waiting for their MPBSE 12th Result 2020.

MP Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Results Today at mpbse.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)

Initially, the MPBSE 12th examinations were scheduled to be held in the month of March but were postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Later, the pending exams were conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board keeping safety protocols in mind. These rescheduled papers were concluded on June 15. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy at the time of checking their MPBSE 12th Result 2020 through online mode.

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Here's how to check

Step 1. Visit the any websites such as mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on 'MP Board 12th Result 2020' link
Step 3. Enter the credentials using your admit card and login
Step 4. The MP Board 12th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen
Step 5. Download the MP Board class 12 results and take its print out for future references

MP Board 12th Result 2020: How to Check via SMS

In case, students are facing internet connectivity issues, then there is nothing to worry about as the MP 12th Result 2020 can also be checked through SMS service.

SMS - MP12 (space) ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Last year, the MPBSE 12th results were announced on May 15 and the overall pass percentage stood at 72.37 per cent.

About the Madhya Pradesh Board


The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh is the board of school education in Madhya Pradesh. The MPBSE is a government body responsible for undertaking all the administrative and policy-related decisions for the stateӳ education system at the school level. The Board executes various activities like prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations etc

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading