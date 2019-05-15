English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Board Class 10, Class 12 Result 2019 Declared at mpbse.nic.in: Direct Link for MPBSE HSE, HSSC Results
The MP HSE 12th Result 2019, MP HSSC 10th Result 2019 were released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on its official website mpbse.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
MP Board Result 2019 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, also known as, MPBSE has declared MP Board 10th Result 2019, MP Board 12th Result 2019. The MP HSE 12th Result 2019, MP HSSC 10th Result 2019 were released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on its official website mpbse.nic.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education organised the board examination for the academic year 2018-19. The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 examinations were held from March 1-27. The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 examination started on March 2 and the last examination was on April 2. Students who were waiting for their MP Board Result 2019, MP Board 10th Result 2019, MP Board 12th Result 2019 can check their MPBSE Class 10 Result 2019, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2019 on these websites: examresults.net, mpresults.nic, indiaresults.com
MPBSE 10th Result 2019, MPBSE 12th Result 2019 Statistics:
MP Board HSSC Class 10 Results:
Total pass percentage: 61.32%
Topper: Gagan Dixit
MP Board HSE Class 12 Results:
Total Pass percentage: 72.37%
Toppers: Drashti Sanodiya from Humanities, Arya Jain from Science and Vivek Gupta from Commerce.
MP Board Result 2019 for Class 10, 12: How to Check
Follow the below-mentioned steps carefully to check your MP 10th Result 2019, MP 12th Result 2019
1. Visit official website mpresults.nic.in
2. Search for ‘MP Board 12th Result 2019’ ‘MP 10th Result 2019’ Scroll
3. Enter details like roll number/date of birth/hall ticket number
4. Click on submit button for MPBSE 10th result 2019, MPBSE 12th Result 2019
5. On the screen the MP Board Class 12th result 2019, MP Board Class 10th result 2019, will be shown.
6. Download your Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2019 and keep the printout for future reference
How to Check Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 2019 for and Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 2019 via SMS
Get MP Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2019 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 10 Result 2019 result:
SMS - MPBSE10
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2019:
SMS - MP12
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
