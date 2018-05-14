GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MP Board Class 10th Result 2018 Releasing Today on mpbse.nic.in: Check Date and Time

The MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the MP Board Result 2018 and MP Class 10th result 2018 on May 14 (today) at 10:30 am. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE will put the MP Board Class 10th Results 2018, MP Board Results 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2018, 12:00 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
The MP Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, or MP Class 10 examination 2018 was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE in the month of March. Students can check their MPBSE Class 10th Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 on the following websites examresults.net , india result

CHECK MP CLASS 12 RESULT 2018

How to check  MP Board Result 2018, MP Class 10th Result 2018


Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Class 10 Result 2018

3: Click on the tab MP Board 10th Result 2018, MP Board Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference

Students can also check their MP Board Result 2018 for Class 10 via SMS

Get MP Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018:


SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263


To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:
SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
