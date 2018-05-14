English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Board Class 10th Result 2018 Releasing Today on mpbse.nic.in: Check Date and Time
The MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the MP Board Result 2018 and MP Class 10th result 2018 on May 14 (today) at 10:30 am. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE will put the MP Board Class 10th Results 2018, MP Board Results 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in.
The MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the MP Board Result 2018 and MP Class 10th result 2018 on May 14 (today) at 10:30 am. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will put the MP Board Class 10th Results 2018, MP Board Results 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in
The MP Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, or MP Class 10 examination 2018 was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE in the month of March. Students can check their MPBSE Class 10th Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 on the following websites examresults.net , india result
CHECK MP CLASS 12 RESULT 2018
How to check MP Board Result 2018, MP Class 10th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Class 10 Result 2018
3: Click on the tab MP Board 10th Result 2018, MP Board Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference
Students can also check their MP Board Result 2018 for Class 10 via SMS
Get MP Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018:
SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:
SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
