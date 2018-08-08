GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MP Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 out at mpbse.nic.in, Check now!

MP Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website - mpbse.nic.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 8, 2018, 3:18 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
MP Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website - mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board 10th supplementary examination was conducted in the month of July 2018. The result for class 12th Supplementary and HSSC (Vocational examination (2nd chance) 2018 is also available on the official website of MPBSE.

Candidates who had appeared for the MP Board Class 10th Supplementary examination 2018 must visit the official website to check and download the result by following the instructions given below:

How to check MP Board 10th Supplementary Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mpbse.nic.in/results.htm

Step 2 – Click on ‘HSC (Class 10th) Examination Supplementary Result 2018’ link

Step 3 – Enter details like roll number and application number of main exam

Step 4 – Click on Submit

Step 5 – Result will display on the screen

Step 6 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - http://mpsc.mp.nic.in/mpresults/mpbse2018/Xhsc-supp-2018/X_class-sup_18.htm

 

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
