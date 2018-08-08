English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MP Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 out at mpbse.nic.in, Check now!
MP Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website - mpbse.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
MP Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website - mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board 10th supplementary examination was conducted in the month of July 2018. The result for class 12th Supplementary and HSSC (Vocational examination (2nd chance) 2018 is also available on the official website of MPBSE.
Candidates who had appeared for the MP Board Class 10th Supplementary examination 2018 must visit the official website to check and download the result by following the instructions given below:
How to check MP Board 10th Supplementary Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mpbse.nic.in/results.htm
Step 2 – Click on ‘HSC (Class 10th) Examination Supplementary Result 2018’ link
Step 3 – Enter details like roll number and application number of main exam
Step 4 – Click on Submit
Step 5 – Result will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://mpsc.mp.nic.in/mpresults/mpbse2018/Xhsc-supp-2018/X_class-sup_18.htm
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
