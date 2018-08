MP Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2018 out at mpbse.nic.in, Check now!

MP Board Class 10Supplementary Result 2018 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website - mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board 10supplementary examination was conducted in the month of July 2018. The result for class 12Supplementary and HSSC (Vocational examination (2chance) 2018 is also available on the official website of MPBSE.Candidates who had appeared for the MP Board Class 10Supplementary examination 2018 must visit the official website to check and download the result by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mpbse.nic.in/results.htm Step 2 – Click on ‘HSC (Class 10) Examination Supplementary Result 2018’ linkStep 3 – Enter details like roll number and application number of main examStep 4 – Click on SubmitStep 5 – Result will display on the screenStep 6 – Download the result and take a printout for future reference