MP Board Class 12 Remaining Exams to Begin from June 9, Check Details at mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board has released a new date sheet to conduct the examination of the pending subjects for Class 12 students. The MP Board 12th 2020 revised time table was released by the board on its official website at mpbse.nic.in.

The notification said examinations of remaining subjects of Class 12 will be conducted from June 9-15 and they will be held in two shifts. The first sitting will begin from 09:00 am and will end at 12:00 pm, while the second session will commence from 02:00 pm and will conclude at 5:00 pm.

Students can also directly check the new timetable by clicking on the direct link http://mpbse.nic.in/cttable.pdf

Her is the revised timetable for MP Board Class 12 examination

June 9 - Higher Mathematics and Geography

June 10 - Book-Keeping & Accountancy, Crop Production & Horticulture

June 11 - Biology and Economics

June 12 - Business Economics, Animal Husbandry, Milk Trade and Poultry Farming & Fishery

June 13 - Political Science, Still Life & Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health

June 15 - Chemistry, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, Sociology, Psychology, Drawing & Designing, Environmental Education, Rural Development plus Entrepreneurship.

Along with the timetable, the Board has also issued guidelines for students. It has said candidates will be required to use a face mask and follow the social distancing norms at the exam centres.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government had announced that it will not conduct the pending examinations for Class 10 students. MP Board 10th result 2020 will be prepared on the basis of the examinations held. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had informed the parents and students about the Board’s decision through his tweet.