MP Board Exam Question Paper Refers to PoK as ‘Azad Kashmir’, State Govt Orders Probe
In a question that asked for matching pairs, one of the options was “Azad Kashmir". The state government ordered a probe into the matter as the picture circulated on social media.
Representative Image (PTI)
Bhopal: A picture of the Class 10 Social Science state board examination question paper went viral on social media as it termed Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as "Azad Kashmir", kicking up a controversy.
In a question that asked for matching pairs, one of the options was “Azad Kashmir".
The state government ordered a probe into the matter as the picture circulated on social media. Congress' media cell in-charge Narendra Saluja said, "CM Kamal Nath has expressed deep resentment over the contentious query and has ordered an investigation into the incident. The paper setter has been suspended with immediate effect."
This not the first instance of question papers stoking controversy. In a recent Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam, a question read that tribal people were "criminal-minded and drunkards".
The incident had caused a nation-wide controversy and the state government had to act following huge outcry.
