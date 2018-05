MP Board Result 2018 Declared: MPBSE Class 12th Result Available on mpbse.nic.in. Pass Percentage 68%

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE declared the MP Class 12th result 2018 on 14th May (today) at 11:15 AM. The MP Class 12th Result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 released on the official website mpbse.nic.in The MP Board Class 12th exams were conducted successfully by MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education from March 1 to April 3. Students can also check their MPBSE Result 2018, MP Board Class 12th Result 2018 on the following website as well examresults.net Total Students: 7,65,358Pass Percentage: 68%Science Stream - Lalit PanchauriCommerce Stream - Ayushi dhengulaArts Stream -Shivani PawarNumber of Regular Students Appeared: 6,00,065Number of Regular Students Absent: 4253Results Withheld: 852Failed: 1,08,358Passed: 4,05,122Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 81480Number of Private Students Appeared: 1,65,293Number of Private Students Absent: 16295Results Withheld: 438Failed: 81726Passed: 41030Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 25804Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2018Step 3: Click on the tab MP Board 10th Result 2018, MP Board 12th Result 2018Step 4: Enter your roll numberStep 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future referenceSMS -- Send it to