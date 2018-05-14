English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MP Board Result 2018 Declared on mpbse.nic.in: Meet the Toppers
The MP Class 10th Result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 was released on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE official website mpbse.nic.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE announced the MP Class 10th Result 2018 or MPBSE Result 2018 on 14th May (today) at 10.30 AM. The MP Class 10th Result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 was released on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE official website mpbse.nic.in.
Meet the Toppers:
* The Pass Percentage for MP Board Class 10 is 66% and MP Board Class 12 is 68%.
*Toppers for MP Board Class 10 are Anamika Sadh and Harshvardhan Parmara.
* Toppers for MP Board Class 12 are
Science Stream - Lalit Panchauri
Commerce Stream - Ayushi dhengula,
Arts Stream - Shivani Pawar.
Pass Percentage: 66%
Toppers: Anamika Sadh
Stats for Class 10th Regular
Number of Regular Students Appeared: 8,30,942
Number of Regular Students Absent: 10419
Results Withheld: 684
Failed: 189115
Passed: 545600
Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 85124
Stats for Class 10th Private
Number of Private Students Appeared: 3,17,156
Number of Private Students Absent: 33052
Results Withheld: 209
Failed: 1,79,718
Passed: 64658
Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 39519
Class 12th Statistics
Total Students: 7,65,358
Pass Percentage: 68%
Toppers:
Science Stream - Lalit Panchauri
Commerce Stream - Ayushi dhengula
Arts Stream -Shivani Pawar
Stats for Class 12th Regular
Number of Regular Students Appeared: 6,00,065
Number of Regular Students Absent: 4253
Results Withheld: 852
Failed: 1,08,358
Passed: 4,05,122
Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 81480
Stats for Class 12th Private
Number of Private Students Appeared: 1,65,293
Number of Private Students Absent: 16295
Results Withheld: 438
Failed: 81726
Passed: 41030
Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 25804
