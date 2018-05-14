GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MP Board Result 2018 Declared on mpbse.nic.in: Meet the Toppers

The MP Class 10th Result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 was released on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE official website mpbse.nic.in.

Puja Menon |

Updated:May 14, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Meet the Toppers:

* The Pass Percentage for MP Board Class 10 is 66% and MP Board Class 12 is 68%.

*Toppers for MP Board Class 10 are Anamika Sadh and Harshvardhan Parmara.

* Toppers for MP Board Class 12 are

Meet the Toppers:

* The Pass Percentage for MP Board Class 10 is 66% and MP Board Class 12 is 68%.

*Toppers for MP Board Class 10 are Anamika Sadh and Harshvardhan Parmara.

* Toppers for MP Board Class 12 are

Science Stream - Lalit Panchauri

Commerce Stream - Ayushi dhengula,

Arts Stream - Shivani Pawar.
Class 10th Statistics

Total Students: 11,48,098



Pass Percentage: 66%

Toppers: Anamika Sadh

Stats for Class 10th Regular
Number of Regular Students Appeared: 8,30,942
Number of Regular Students Absent: 10419
Results Withheld: 684
Failed: 189115
Passed: 545600
Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 85124

Stats for Class 10th Private
Number of Private Students Appeared: 3,17,156
Number of Private Students Absent: 33052
Results Withheld: 209
Failed: 1,79,718
Passed: 64658
Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 39519





Class 12th Statistics

Total Students: 7,65,358
Pass Percentage: 68%

Toppers:

Science Stream - Lalit Panchauri
Commerce Stream - Ayushi dhengula
Arts Stream -Shivani Pawar

Stats for Class 12th Regular
Number of Regular Students Appeared: 6,00,065
Number of Regular Students Absent: 4253
Results Withheld: 852
Failed: 1,08,358
Passed: 4,05,122
Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 81480

Stats for Class 12th Private
Number of Private Students Appeared: 1,65,293
Number of Private Students Absent: 16295
Results Withheld: 438
Failed: 81726
Passed: 41030
Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 25804




 

