1-min read

MP Board Result 2018 Declared on mpbse.nic.in: Pass Percentage for MP Board Class 10th 66%. Anamika Sadh Tops

The MP Class 10th Result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 was released on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE official website mpbse.nic.in.

Puja Menon |

Updated:May 14, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
MP Board Result 2018 Declared on mpbse.nic.in: Pass Percentage for MP Board Class 10th 66%. Anamika Sadh Tops
(Image: News18.com)
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE announced the MP Class 10th Result 2018 or MPBSE Result 2018 on 14th May (today) at 10.30 AM. The MP Class 10th Result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 was released on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE official website mpbse.nic.in.

The MP Board Class 10th exams was conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education from March 5 to March 31. Check the MPBSE Result 2018, MP Board Class 10th Result 2018 here as well examresults.netindiaresults.com

Class 10th Statistics
Total Students: 11,48,098
Pass Percentage: 66%

Topper: Anamika Sadh and Harshvardhan Parmar 

Stats for Class 10th Regular
Number of Regular Students Appeared: 8,30,942
Number of Regular Students Absent: 10419
Results Withheld: 684
Failed: 189115
Passed: 545600
Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 85124

Stats for Class 10th Private
Number of Private Students Appeared: 3,17,156
Number of Private Students Absent: 33052
Results Withheld: 209
Failed: 1,79,718
Passed: 64658
Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 39519

How to check MP Board Result 2018 or MPBSE Class 10th Result 2018?

Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018, MPBSE Class 10th Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the tab MP Board 10th Result 2018, MP Board 12th Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference

Students can also check their MPBSE Board 2018 Result via SMS

Get MP Board Class 10 Results 2018 via SMS

To check MPBSE Class 10th 2018 result:

SMS - MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

