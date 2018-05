MP Board Result 2018 Declared Today on mpbse.nic.in: Facts You Can't Miss

Toppers for Class 12 are Science Stream - Lalit Panchauri, Commerce Stream - Ayushi dhengula, Arts Stream -Shivani Pawar.



Toppers for Class 10 are Anamika Sadh and Harshvardhan Parmara



The Pass Percentage for MP Board Class 10 is 66%



The Pass Percentage for MP Board Class 12 is 68%.



To curb cheating, students were asked to take off their shoes and girls had to remove their jewellery at centres marked as sensitive.



Teachers at the exam centres have been also been barred from using mobile phones, tablets and any kind of device.



Vigilance committees headed by district collectors, was appointed to oversee operations.



The question papers and other confidential documents were sealed and kept at police stations after every exam.

The MP Board Class 12 exam results 2018 will also be announced on 14th May at 10:30 am

Around 7,69,000 students took the Class 12 exam this year in 99 centres in Bhopal including 549 PWD candidates for which special arrangements were made by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).



The Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is about to declare the MP Board Result, MP Class 10th result 2018 and MP Class 12th Results 2018 at 11:15 am on May 14 (today). The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education which is also known as Board of Secondary Education and the board of school education will put the MP Board Class 10 result 2018 MP Board Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in Students can check their MPBSE Class 10th Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 on the following websites examresults.net