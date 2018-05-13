English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Board Result 2018 for Class 10th Likely be Out Tomorrow at 10.30 AM on mpbse.nic.in: How to Check
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education which is also known as Board of Secondary Education and the board of school education will put the MP Class 10th result 2018 or MPBSE Board Result 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in on May 14 (tomorrow) at 10:30 AM.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The MP Class 10th result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 will be released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE on May 14 (tomorrow) at 10:30 am. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education which is also known as Board of Secondary Education and the board of school education will put the MP Class 10th result 2018 or MPBSE Board Result 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the MP Board class 10th exam 2018 or MP Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination from March 5- March 31 and will announce the MP Board Result 2018 or MP Class 10th Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net , india result
How to check MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Class 10 Result 2018,
Step 3: Click on the tab MP Class 10th Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference
Students can also check their MPBSE Board Result 2018 via SMS
Get MP Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018:
SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:
SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
