GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

MP Board Result 2018 for Class 10th Likely be Out Tomorrow at 10.30 AM on mpbse.nic.in: How to Check

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education which is also known as Board of Secondary Education and the board of school education will put the MP Class 10th result 2018 or MPBSE Board Result 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in on May 14 (tomorrow) at 10:30 AM.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2018, 12:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MP Board Result 2018 for Class 10th Likely be Out Tomorrow at 10.30 AM on mpbse.nic.in: How to Check
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The MP Class 10th result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 will be released by the  Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE on May 14 (tomorrow) at 10:30 am. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education which is also known as  Board of Secondary Education and the board of school education will put the MP Class 10th result 2018 or MPBSE Board Result 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the MP Board class 10th exam 2018 or MP Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination from March 5- March 31 and will announce the MP Board Result 2018 or MP Class 10th Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net , india result

How to check MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018


Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Class 10 Result 2018,

Step 3: Click on the tab MP Class 10th Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference

Students can also check their MPBSE Board Result 2018 via SMS

Get MP Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018:

SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263


To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:
SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Recommended For You