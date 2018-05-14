English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MP Board Result 2018 for Class 12th Live at mpbse.nic.in. Shivani Pawar Tops Exam
The MP Class 12th Result 2018, MP Board Result 2018 will be put on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE official website mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Class 12th exams were conducted from March 1 to April 3
The MP Class 12th Result 2018 will be published by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE on 14th May (today) at 11:15 am. The MP Class 12th Result 2018, MP Board Result 2018 will be put on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE's official website mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Result 2018 was supposed to come at 10:30 am.
The Pass Percentage for MP Board Class 10 is 66% and MP Board Class 12 is 68%. Toppers for Class 10 are Anamika Sadh and Harshvardhan Parmara and Toppers for Class 12 are Science Stream - Lalit Panchauri, Commerce Stream - Ayushi dhengula, Arts Stream -Shivani Pawar.
Class 12th Statistics
Total Students: 7,65,358
Pass Percentage: 68%
Toppers:
Science Stream - Lalit Panchauri
Commerce Stream - Ayushi dhengula
Arts Stream -Shivani Pawar
Stats for Class 12th Regular
Number of Regular Students Appeared: 6,00,065
Number of Regular Students Absent: 4253
Results Withheld: 852
Failed: 1,08,358
Passed: 4,05,122
Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 81480
Stats for Class 12th Private
Number of Private Students Appeared: 1,65,293
Number of Private Students Absent: 16295
Results Withheld: 438
Failed: 81726
Passed: 41030
Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 25804
The MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education organised the MP Board Class 12th exams from March 1 to April 3. Students can check their MPBSE Result 2018, MP Board Result 2018 for class 12 on the following website as well examresults.net , india result
How to check MP Board Class 12th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the tab MP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference
Students can also check their MPBSE Board 2018 Result via SMS
Get MP Class 12 Results 2018 via SMS
The MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education organised the MP Board Class 12th exams from March 1 to April 3. Students can check their MPBSE Result 2018, MP Board Result 2018 for class 12 on the following website as well examresults.net , india result
