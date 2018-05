MP Board Result 2018 for Class 12th Live at mpbse.nic.in. Shivani Pawar Tops Exam

To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:

SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263





The MP Class 12th Result 2018 will be published by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE on 14th May (today) at 11:15 am. The MP Class 12th Result 2018, MP Board Result 2018 will be put on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE's official website mpbse.nic.in Total Students: 7,65,358Pass Percentage: 68%Science Stream - Lalit PanchauriCommerce Stream - Ayushi dhengulaArts Stream -Shivani PawarNumber of Regular Students Appeared: 6,00,065Number of Regular Students Absent: 4253Results Withheld: 852Failed: 1,08,358Passed: 4,05,122Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 81480Number of Private Students Appeared: 1,65,293Number of Private Students Absent: 16295Results Withheld: 438Failed: 81726Passed: 41030Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 25804The MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education organised the MP Board Class 12th exams from March 1 to April 3. Students can check their MPBSE Result 2018, MP Board Result 2018 for class 12 on the following website as well examresults.net Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2018Step 3: Click on the tab MP Board 12th Result 2018Step 4: Enter your roll numberStep 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference