1-min read

MP Board Result 2018 for Class 12th Live at mpbse.nic.in. Shivani Pawar Tops Exam

The MP Class 12th Result 2018, MP Board Result 2018 will be put on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE official website mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Class 12th exams were conducted from March 1 to April 3

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2018, 11:44 AM IST
MP Board Result 2018 for Class 12th Live at mpbse.nic.in. Shivani Pawar Tops Exam
(Image: News18.com)
The MP Class 12th Result 2018 will be published by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE on 14th May (today) at 11:15 am. The MP Class 12th Result 2018, MP Board Result 2018 will be put on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE's official website mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Result 2018 was supposed to come at 10:30 am.

The Pass Percentage for MP Board Class 10 is 66% and MP Board Class 12 is 68%. Toppers for Class 10 are Anamika Sadh and Harshvardhan Parmara and Toppers for Class 12 are Science Stream - Lalit Panchauri, Commerce Stream - Ayushi dhengula, Arts Stream -Shivani Pawar.

Class 12th Statistics

Total Students: 7,65,358
Pass Percentage: 68%

Toppers:

Science Stream - Lalit Panchauri
Commerce Stream - Ayushi dhengula
Arts Stream -Shivani Pawar

Stats for Class 12th Regular
Number of Regular Students Appeared: 6,00,065
Number of Regular Students Absent: 4253
Results Withheld: 852
Failed: 1,08,358
Passed: 4,05,122
Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 81480

Stats for Class 12th Private
Number of Private Students Appeared: 1,65,293
Number of Private Students Absent: 16295
Results Withheld: 438
Failed: 81726
Passed: 41030
Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 25804

 

The MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education organised the MP Board Class 12th exams from March 1 to April 3. Students can check their MPBSE Result 2018, MP Board Result 2018 for class 12 on the following website as well examresults.net , india result

How to check MP Board Class 12th Result 2018

Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the tab MP Board 12th Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference

Students can also check their MPBSE Board 2018 Result via SMS

Get MP Class 12 Results 2018 via SMS


To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:
SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263


| Edited by: Puja Menon
Recommended For You