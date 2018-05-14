English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Board Result 2018 for Class 12th Out Today on mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE Confirms Time. Click Here
The MP Class 12th Result 2018, MP Board Result 2018 will be put on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE official website mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Class 12th exams were conducted from March 1 to April 3
The MP Class 12th Result 2018 will be published by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE on 14th May (today) at 10.30 am. The MP Class 12th Result 2018, MP Board Result 2018 will be put on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE's official website mpbse.nic.in.
The MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education organised the MP Board Class 12th exams from March 1 to April 3. Students can check their MPBSE Result 2018, MP Board Result 2018 for class 12 on the following website as well examresults.net , india result
How to check MP Board Class 12th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the tab MP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference
Students can also check their MPBSE Board 2018 Result via SMS
Get MP Class 12 Results 2018 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:
SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
