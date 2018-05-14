GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

MP Board Result 2018 Live: MPBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Result Out on mpbse.nic.in. Meet the Toppers

The MP Board Class 10th Result 2018, MP Board Class 12th Result 2018 MPBSE Result 2018 will be available on Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's official website mpbse.nic.in. Students stay hooked to the site to check their MP Board Result 2018.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2018, 11:46 AM IST
MP Board Result 2018 Live: MPBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Result Out on mpbse.nic.in. Meet the Toppers
(Image: News18.com)
MP Board Result 2018 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is declaring the MP Board Class 10th Result 2018, MP Board Class 12th Result 2018 today (May 14) at 11:15 am. The MP Board Class 10th Result 2018, MP Board Class 12th Result 2018 and MPBSE Result 2018 will be available on Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's official website mpbse.nic.inThe MP Board Result 2018 was supposed to come at 10:30 am.

The MP Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, or MP Class 10 examination 2018, held from March 5-March 31 and MP High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination or the MP 12th Examination 2018 from March 1-April 3. The Class 10 and Class 12 exam was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Students waiting for their MP Board Class 10th Result 2018, MP Class 10th Result 2018 can check it on examresults.net , india result.

LIVE UPDATES 

11:40 am: Toppers for Class 12 are Science Stream - Lalit Panchauri, Commerce Stream - Ayushi dhengula, Arts Stream -Shivani Pawar.

11:35 am:  Toppers for Class 10 are Anamika Sadh and Harshvardhan Parmara.

11:25am: Pass Percentage for Class 12 is 68%

11: 20am: Pass Percentage for Class 10 is 66%

11:15am: RESULT DECLARED

10:35 am: MP Board Result 2018 delayed till 11:15 am

10:27 am: MP Board Result 2018 will be Live any moment

10:10 am: Stay glued as the MP Board Result 2018 will be released anytime soon

9:50: As we wait for MP Board Result 2018, the student can read this articleScored Below 80%? Career Options Are Here

9:10 am: 19,22,041 students of Class 10 and 12 have appeared in this year’s MP Board examination., including 11,48,000 Class 10 examinees and another 850 candidates in PWD category.

9:00am: To curb cheating, students were asked to take off their shoes and girls had to remove their jewellery at centres marked as sensitive.

8:50 am: Teachers at the exam centres were barred from using mobile phones, tablets and any kind of device.

8:40am: Vigilance committees headed by district collectors, was appointed to oversee operations.

8:20 am: The question papers and other confidential documents were sealed and kept at police stations after every exam.

8:05am:  Around 7,69,000 students took the Class 12 exam this year in 99 centres in Bhopal including 549 PWD candidates for which special arrangements were made by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

8:00am: The MP Board Result 2018 for Class 10th and Class 12th will be announced on 14th May at 10:30 am.

Steps to check the MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018

Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MP Class 10 Result 2018, MP  Class 12 Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the tab MP Board Class 10th Result 2018, MP Board Class 12th Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference

Students can also check their MPBSE Board Result 2018 via SMS

Get MP Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018:


SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263


To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:

SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
