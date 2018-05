MP Board Result 2018: MP Board 10th Result on mpbse.nic.in. Harshvardhan Parmar, Anamika Sadh Joint Topper

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE published the MP Class 10th Result 2018 or MPBSE Result 2018 on 14th May (today) at 11:15 AM. The MP Class 10th Result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 released on the official website mpbse.nic.in Total Students: 11,48,098Pass Percentage: 66%Number of Regular Students Appeared: 8,30,942Number of Regular Students Absent: 10419Results Withheld: 684Failed: 189115Passed: 545600Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 85124Stats for Class 10th PrivateNumber of Private Students Appeared: 3,17,156Number of Private Students Absent: 33052Results Withheld: 209Failed: 1,79,718Passed: 64658Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 39519The MP Board Class 10th exams was conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education from March 5 to March 31. Students can also check their MPBSE Result 2018, MP Board Class 10th Result 2018 here as well examresults.net Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018, MPBSE Class 10th Result 2018Step 3: Click on the tab MP Board 10th Result 2018, MP Board 12th Result 2018Step 4: Enter your roll numberStep 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future referenceSMS -- Send it toAs per the MP Board class 10 result statistics for 2017; the pass percentage was 49.86%.