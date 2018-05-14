English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MP Board Result 2018: MP Board 10th Result on mpbse.nic.in. Harshvardhan Parmar, Anamika Sadh Joint Topper
The MP Class 10th Result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 will be declared on the official website mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Class 10th exams for the session 2017-18 was conducted by MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education from March 5 to March 31.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE published the MP Class 10th Result 2018 or MPBSE Result 2018 on 14th May (today) at 11:15 AM. The MP Class 10th Result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 released on the official website mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Result 2018 was supposed to come at 10:30 am.
The Pass Percentage for MP Board Class 10 is 66% and MP Board Class 12 is 68%. Toppers for Class 10 are Anamika Sadh and Harshvardhan Parmara and Toppers for Class 12 are Science Stream - Lalit Panchauri, Commerce Stream - Ayushi dhengula, Arts Stream -Shivani Pawar.
Class 10th Statistics
Total Students: 11,48,098
Pass Percentage: 66%
Topper: Anamika Sadh and Harshvardhan Parmar
Stats for Class 10th Regular
Number of Regular Students Appeared: 8,30,942
Number of Regular Students Absent: 10419
Results Withheld: 684
Failed: 189115
Passed: 545600
Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 85124
Stats for Class 10th Private
Number of Private Students Appeared: 3,17,156
Number of Private Students Absent: 33052
Results Withheld: 209
Failed: 1,79,718
Passed: 64658
Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 39519
The MP Board Class 10th exams was conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education from March 5 to March 31. Students can also check their MPBSE Result 2018, MP Board Class 10th Result 2018 here as well examresults.net, indiaresults.com
How to check MP Board Result 2018 or MPBSE Class 10th Result 2018?
Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018, MPBSE Class 10th Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the tab MP Board 10th Result 2018, MP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference
Students can also check their MPBSE Board 2018 Result via SMS
Get MP Board Class 10 Results 2018 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 10th 2018 result:
SMS - MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
As per the MP Board class 10 result statistics for 2017; the pass percentage was 49.86%.
