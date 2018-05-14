English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MP Board Result 2018: MP Board Class 10, Class 12 Result Declared at mpbse.nic.in. Pass Percentage 66%
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education which is also known as Board of Secondary Education and the board of school education announced the MP Board Class 10 result 2018 and MP Board Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in at 10.30 am on May 14 (today).
The Board of Secondary Education of Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) declared the MP Board Result, MP Class 10th result 2018 and MP Class 12th Results 2018 at 11:15 am on May 14 (today). The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education which is also known as Board of Secondary Education and the board of school education will put the MP Board Class 10 result 2018 MP Board Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Result 2018 was supposed to come at 10:30 am.
The Pass Percentage for MP Board Class 10 is 66% and MP Board Class 12 is 68%. Toppers for Class 10 are Anamika Sadh and Harshvardhan Parmara and Toppers for Class 12 are Science Stream - Lalit Panchauri, Commerce Stream - Ayushi dhengula, Arts Stream -Shivani Pawar.
The MP Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, or MP Class 10 examination 2018, and MP High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination or the MP 12th Examination 2018 was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in the month of March. Students can also check their MPBSE Class 10th Result 2018, MPBSE Class 12th Result 2018 on the following website examresults.net , india result
How to check MP Board Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Class 10 Result 2018, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the tab MP Board 10th Result 2018, MP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference
Students can also check their MPBSE Board 2018 Result via SMS
Get MP Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:
SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
