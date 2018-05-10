English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Board Result 2018: MPBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result to Release on May 14 at mpbse.nic.in. Check Details Here
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education which is also known as Board of Secondary Education and the board of school education will put the MP Board Class 10 result 2018 and MP Board Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is about to release the MP Board Result, MP Class 10th result 2018 and MP Class 12th Results 2018 on 14th May. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education which is also known as Board of Secondary Education and the board of school education will put the MP Board Class 10 result 2018 MP Board Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in
The MP Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, or MP Class 10 examination 2018, and MP High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination or the MP 12th Examination 2018 were conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in the month of March. Students can also check their MPBSE Class 10th Result 2018, MPBSE Class 12th Result 2018 on the following website as well examresults.net , india result
How to check MP Board Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Class 10 Result 2018, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the tab MP Board 10th Result 2018, MP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference
Students can also check their MPBSE Board 2018 Result via SMS
Get MP Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018:
SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:
SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
