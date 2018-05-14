GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MP Board Result 2018: MPBSE Class 10th Result, Class 12th Result Releasing Today at 10:30 on mpbse.nic.in

The MP Board Class 10th Result 2018, MP Board Class 12th Result 2018 MPBSE Result 2018 will be available on Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's official website mpbse.nic.in. Students stay hooked to the site to check their MP Board Result 2018.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2018, 12:00 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
MP Board Result 2018 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is declaring the MP Board Class 10th Result 2018, MP Board Class 12th Result 2018 today (May 14) at 10:30 am. The MP Board Class 10th Result 2018, MP Board Class 12th Result 2018 and MPBSE Result 2018 will be available on Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's official website mpbse.nic.in

The MP Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, or MP Class 10 examination 2018, held from March 5-March 31 and MP High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination or the MP 12th Examination 2018 from March 1-April 3. The Class 10 and Class 12 exam was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Students waiting for their MP Board Class 10th Result 2018, MP Class 10th Result 2018 can check it on examresults.net , india result.

Steps to check the MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018

Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MP Class 10 Result 2018, MP  Class 12 Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the tab MP Board Class 10th Result 2018, MP Board Class 12th Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference

Students can also check their MPBSE Board Result 2018 via SMS

Get MP Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018:


SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263


To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:

SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
