GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

MP Board Result 2018: MPBSE Class 10th Result Released on mpbse.nic.in. Click to Know Pass Percentage

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education which is also known as Board of Secondary Education and the board of school education put the MP Class 10th result 2018 or MPBSE Board Result 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in on May 14 (today) at 10:30 AM.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2018, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MP Board Result 2018: MPBSE Class 10th Result Released on mpbse.nic.in. Click to Know Pass Percentage
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
The MP Class 10th result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE on May 14 (today) at 11:15 am. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education which is also known as  Board of Secondary Education and the board of school education put the MP Class 10th result 2018 or MPBSE Board Result 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Result 2018 was supposed to come at 10:30 am.

The Pass Percentage for MP Board Class 10 is 66% and MP Board Class 12 is 68%. Toppers for Class 10 are Anamika Sadh and Harshvardhan Parmara and Toppers for Class 12 are Science Stream - Lalit Panchauri, Commerce Stream - Ayushi dhengula, Arts Stream -Shivani Pawar.

Class 10th Statistics
Total Students: 11,48,098
Pass Percentage: 66%

Topper: Anamika Sadh and Harshvardhan Parmar 

Stats for Class 10th Regular 
Number of Regular Students Appeared: 8,30,942
Number of Regular Students Absent: 10419
Results Withheld: 684
Failed: 189115
Passed: 545600
Number of Regular Students who gave supplementary: 85124

Stats for Class 10th Private
Number of Private Students Appeared: 3,17,156
Number of Private Students Absent: 33052
Results Withheld: 209
Failed: 1,79,718
Passed: 64658
Number of Private Students who gave supplementary: 39519

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the MP Board class 10th exam 2018 or MP Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination from March 5- March 31 and will announce the MP Board Result 2018 or MP Class 10th Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net , india result

How to check MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018


Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Class 10 Result 2018,

Step 3: Click on the tab MP Class 10th Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference

Students can also check their MPBSE Board Result 2018 via SMS

Get MP Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018:

SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263


To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:
SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Recommended For You