English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
MP Board Result 2018: MPBSE Class 12th Result Out Today on mpbse.nic.in. Stay Tuned
The MP Class 12th Result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 will be released on the official website mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Class 12th exams for the session 2017-18 was conducted by MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education from March 1 to April 3.
(Image: News18.com)
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE will release the MP Class 12th result 2018 on 14th May (today) at 10.30 AM. The MP Class 12th Result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 will be released on the official website mpbse.nic.in.
The MP Board Class 12th exams for the session 2017-18 was conducted by MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education from March 1 to April 3. Students can also check their MPBSE Result 2018, MP Board Class 12th Result 2018 on the following website as well examresults.net , india result
How to check MP Board Class 12th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the tab MP Board 10th Result 2018, MP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference
Students can also check their MPBSE Board 2018 Result via SMS
Get MP Class 12 Results 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 via SMS
All MP Board class 12 exams began from 9 AM and ended at 12 PM. Around 7,69,000 students took the Class 12 exam this year in 99 centres in Bhopal including 549 PWD candidates for which special arrangements were made by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).
Also Watch
The MP Board Class 12th exams for the session 2017-18 was conducted by MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education from March 1 to April 3. Students can also check their MPBSE Result 2018, MP Board Class 12th Result 2018 on the following website as well examresults.net , india result
How to check MP Board Class 12th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the tab MP Board 10th Result 2018, MP Board 12th Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference
Students can also check their MPBSE Board 2018 Result via SMS
Get MP Class 12 Results 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018:
SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:
SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
All MP Board class 12 exams began from 9 AM and ended at 12 PM. Around 7,69,000 students took the Class 12 exam this year in 99 centres in Bhopal including 549 PWD candidates for which special arrangements were made by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Premier League Round-up: City Reach 100, 'Golden' Salah Helps Liverpool Seal Fourth Spot
- Supreme Lewis Hamilton Wins Spanish GP, Extends Championship Lead
- Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Most Selling Car in April 2018, 2018 All-New Swift Outsells Alto Hatchback