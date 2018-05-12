GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MP Board Result 2018: MPBSE Class 12th Result to be Out on mpbse.nic.in. Date and Time Confirmed

The MP Class 12th Result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 will be released on the official website mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Class 12th exams for the session 2017-18 was conducted by MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education from March 1 to April 3.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2018, 11:20 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education MPBSE will release the MP Class 12th result 2018 on 14th May (Monday) at 10.30 AM. The MP Class 12th Result 2018 or MP Board Result 2018 will be released on the official website mpbse.nic.in.

The MP Board Class 12th exams for the session 2017-18 was conducted by MPBSE  Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education from March 1 to April 3. Students can also check their MPBSE Result 2018, MP Board Class 12th Result 2018 on the following website as well examresults.net , india result

How to check MP Board Class 12th Result 2018

Step 1: Click on the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says MP Board Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the tab MP Board 10th Result 2018, MP Board 12th Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download the MP Board Result 2018 for future reference

Students can also check their MPBSE Board 2018 Result via SMS

Get MP Class 12 Results 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 10 Results 2018:


SMS - MPBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263



To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2018:
SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263



All MP Board class 12 exams began from 9 AM and ended at 12 PM. Around 7,69,000 students took the Class 12 exam this year in 99 centres in Bhopal including 549 PWD candidates for which special arrangements were made by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

| Edited by: Puja Menon
