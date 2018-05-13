English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
MP Board Result 2018 on mpbse.nic.in: All You Need to Know
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education which is also known as Board of Secondary Education and the board of school education will put the MP Board Class 10 result 2018 MP Board Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is about to declare the MP Board Result, MP Class 10th result 2018 and MP Class 12th Results 2018 at 10.30 am on May 14 (tomorrow). The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education which is also known as Board of Secondary Education and the board of school education will put the MP Board Class 10 result 2018 MP Board Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website mpbse.nic.in
Students can check their MPBSE Class 10th Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 on the following websites examresults.net , india result
Here are some facts on MP Board Exam 2018
Also Watch
Students can check their MPBSE Class 10th Result 2018, MPBSE Result 2018 on the following websites examresults.net , india result
Here are some facts on MP Board Exam 2018
- To curb cheating, students were asked to take off their shoes and girls had to remove their jewellery at centres marked as sensitive.
- Teachers at the exam centres have been also been barred from using mobile phones, tablets and any kind of device.
- Vigilance committees headed by district collectors, was appointed to oversee operations.
- The question papers and other confidential documents were sealed and kept at police stations after every exam.
- The MP Board Class 12 exam results 2018 will also be announced on 14th May at 10:30 am
- Around 7,69,000 students took the Class 12 exam this year in 99 centres in Bhopal including 549 PWD candidates for which special arrangements were made by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Premier League Round-up: City Reach 100, 'Golden' Salah Helps Liverpool Seal Fourth Spot
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shuts Down The Cannes Red Carpet in Dramatic Purple Gown; See Pics
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera
- BlackBerry Key2 Launch is Confirmed And The Twitter is Going Gaga Over it
- Actress Sherlyn Chopra Buys Herself Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d Grand Worth Rs 86.90 Lakh [Video]