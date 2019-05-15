MP Board Result 2019 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Results Released at mpbse.nic.in

May 15, 2019 10:50 am (IST)

MP Board Result 2019 for Class 10, 12: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP Board mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘MP Board 12th Result 2019’ ‘MP 10th Result 2019’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter all the required details like roll number/date of birth/hall ticket number

Step 5: Once you enter the details, click on submit button for MPBSE 10th result 2019, MPBSE 12th Result 2019

Step 6: The MP Board Class 12th result 2019, MP Board Class 10th result 2019 will appear on screen

Step 7: Download the result and keep the printout for future reference