MP Board Result 2019 LIVE Updates: MPBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Results Released at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Result 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board announced the MP Board 10th Result 2019 and the MP Board 12th results , which can be checked either online or by SMS services on your phone. In the state of Madhya Pradesh, the HSSC class 10 result and the HSE class 12 results released on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at mpbse.nic.in. The MPBSE Board students must await their MP HSE 12th result 2019 and MP HSSC 10th result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.
As soon as the MP Board 10th Result 2019 and MP Board 12th results will be declared online, students can also download their scorecard namely at these below-mentioned result websites: examresults.net indiaresults.com, results.gov.in
May 15, 2019 11:07 am (IST)
May 15, 2019 10:50 am (IST)
MP Board Result 2019 for Class 10, 12: How to Check
May 15, 2019 10:43 am (IST)
May 15, 2019 10:30 am (IST)
When Was MP 10th Exam 2019 Held? | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the board examination for class 10 and class 12 this year. The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 examination were held from March 1-27.
May 15, 2019 10:11 am (IST)
Steps to Check Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th Result 2019 through SMS
Type a SMS in this style -MPBSE12<space>ROLLNUMBERand send it to 56263. Once the message is send, shortly you will receive the 2019 MP 10th Result in your phone’s inbox.
May 15, 2019 9:59 am (IST)
Keep Admit Cards Ready for MP Board Result 2019 | The MP Board students must await their MPBSE HSE result 2019 and MPBSE HSSC result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the roll number, registration number and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.
May 15, 2019 9:58 am (IST)
MP Board Class 10, Class 12 Result 2019: Alternative Websites to Check | Students, who had taken the MPBSE class 10 examination and MPBSE Class 12 examination and are anxiously waiting for their results to be declared, can also check their MP Board HSE result 2019 and MP Board HSSC result 2019 on other websites also. The websites are: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.
May 15, 2019 9:56 am (IST)
May 15, 2019 9:55 am (IST)
May 15, 2019 9:53 am (IST)
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: How to Check
Please follow the below-mentioned steps carefully to check your MP 10th Result 2019, MP 12th Result 2019
Step 1. Visit official website mpresults.nic.in
Step 2. Look for ‘MP Board 12th Result 2019’ ‘MP 10th Result 2019’ tab and click it
Step 3. Enter the required details like roll number/date of birth/hall ticket number
Step 4. Click on submit button for MPBSE 10th result 2019, MPBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 5. On the screen the MP Board Class 12th result 2019, MP Board Class 10th result 2019, will be shown.
Step 6. Download and keep the printout for future reference
